PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that K9 Roxie will retire on April 21 after more than nine years of service.

“Please join us in congratulating Roxie for her service to the citizens of Panola County,” the sheriff’s office said. “Roxie will continue to be cared for by her handler, Deputy Richard Mojica and his family.”

The sheriff’s office said in their announcement they have been asked about gifts for Roxie and said she enjoys treats, squeaky toys and blankets. Gifts are being received at dispatch.