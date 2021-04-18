Paranormal investigators explore East Texas hotspots on ghost-hunting trip

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two paranormal investigator crews teamed up Saturday night to go ghost hunting. Along the way, they discovered some places in East Texas they believe to be haunted.

Red Dirt Paranormal and Deep South Paranormal have been featured on channels SyFy. They brought their equipment to see what they could find.

One of the investigators says that if you want to do your own hunting, sometimes the inexpensive tools are the best.

“Actually one of the best devices you could use is just a $10 tape recorder from Walgreens or whatnot,” Randy Hardy, paranormal investigator with Deep South said. “I keep it simple so flashlight and a camera for me and I’m ready to go.”

World of Khaos in Tyler is known for being one of the most haunted places in East Texas. It was once the original location for Tyler Pipe in the 1930’s. A fire broke out in the 1970’s, and multiple deaths have been reported over the years.

Now, World of Khaos is home to a haunted theme park that opened in 2008.

People who work there say they’ve heard mysterious footsteps, objects moved and thrown across the room and some report seeing full apparitions.