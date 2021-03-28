Parents asking for help to find missing 13-year-old from Harrison County

LAKE DEERWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A 13-year-old girl is missing from Harrison County.

Patricia Wilson was last seen in the Lake Deerwood/Harleton area on March 27, specifically the 200 block of Lake Deerwood. She was wearing a dark shirt and pants and had a small black backpack.

She is a little over 4 feet tall with short dyed black hair, green eyes and weighing about 110 lbs. She left her home right before the major storms hit East Texas on Saturday.

If anyone has seen Patricia, call her mom Crystal Wilson at 214-900-4242 or her dad Charles Wilson at 214-745-9802. You can also contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

A Search and Rescue Team tracked her trail from her home to a nearby park where it stopped.

Her family and community members are out right now searching for her. A Facebook page has been set up to help spread the word.