TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two parents who were arrested in December for child endangerment in Tyler were indicted.

Katelynn Schengeli, 26, and Corey Evans, 27 were indicted on March 3 on four counts of child endangerment.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered four children in a residence at 6100 of Rhones Quarter Rd, and they described it as being “extremely dirty.” Some of the children were covered in feces and locked inside a room without clothes.

Deputies responded around 10:10 p.m. to help with an EMS call. An 8-year-old child had called because his mother was unresponsive.

UT Health EMS and deputies made it to the scene, and they spoke with Schengeli, the mother. She was responsive and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, said law enforcement.

Schengeli told deputies she had consumed liquor earlier that day. EMS informed deputies they saw an 11-month-old infant screaming in a crib next to the woman’s bed.

The infant was covered in feces that spilled out of their full diaper, according to EMS. They had to change the infant’s diaper and clean the feces off of them. Officials later heard screaming in another part of the residence. They found 4-year-old twin girls locked inside of a room, and there was a large safe blocking the door.

The child that was screaming was begging deputies for water. The other child was sleeping on the floor without clothes, and she was next to a dirty diaper. Officials immediately provided both girls with clothes and water.

The 11-month-old was also the size of an infant between 3-6 months old, said law enforcement. CPS removed the children from the home.