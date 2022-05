LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Some of Hawkins Parkway is closed due to a gas leak in Longview.

A contractor hit a four-inch gas line on Wednesday.

Traffic is not being allowed to pass on Hawkins Parkway from McCann Road to Champions Ridge Lane, said the Longview Fire Department.

Drivers should avoid getting close to the area and find alternate routes.

Officials do not know how long it will take to fix the gas line.