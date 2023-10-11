LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Part of Lindale is under a boil water notice after a water main was broken during roadway construction.
Roads affected by this notice include:
- CR 4183
- CR 4199
- Loring Lane
- Springcrest Lane
- Sentinel Lane
- Highway 16W (both sides of the road to the city limit)
Customers are asked to boil their water before consumption, including washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.
To ensure harmful bacteria or other microbes are destroyed, customers should boil and cool water prior to drinking, cooking or ice-making. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.
Anyone with questions can contact Lindale Water Utilities at 903-882-4948.