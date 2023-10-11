LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Part of Lindale is under a boil water notice after a water main was broken during roadway construction.

Roads affected by this notice include:

CR 4183

CR 4199

Loring Lane

Springcrest Lane

Sentinel Lane

Highway 16W (both sides of the road to the city limit)

Customers are asked to boil their water before consumption, including washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

To ensure harmful bacteria or other microbes are destroyed, customers should boil and cool water prior to drinking, cooking or ice-making. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

Anyone with questions can contact Lindale Water Utilities at 903-882-4948.