LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Part of Lindale is under a boil water notice after a water main was broken during roadway construction.

Roads affected by this notice include:

  • CR 4183
  • CR 4199
  • Loring Lane
  • Springcrest Lane
  • Sentinel Lane
  • Highway 16W (both sides of the road to the city limit)

Customers are asked to boil their water before consumption, including washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

To ensure harmful bacteria or other microbes are destroyed, customers should boil and cool water prior to drinking, cooking or ice-making. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

Anyone with questions can contact Lindale Water Utilities at 903-882-4948.