TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian crossing Loop 323 was hit by a car on Wednesday at approximately 6:44 p.m.

According to Andy Erbaugh, the Public Information Officer for the Tyler Police Department, a pedestrian was crossing Loop 323, from First Christian Church to the French Quarter Shopping Center parking lot and was not in the crosswalk, when they were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Scene of pedestrian crash on Loop 323

Both the vehicle and the pedestrian reportedly remained at the scene to wait for authorities.

Tyler PD said the pedestrian was awake and alert and was transferred to a local hospital but was in serious condition.

Officials have closed down the middle and outside lanes eastbound of Loop 323 from S. Broadway to Red Raider Drive.