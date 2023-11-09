LUKFIN, Texas (KETK) — The City of Lufkin announced part of South Angelina Street will be closed due to a reconstruction project.

Photo Courtesy of City of Lufkin Photo Courtesy of City of Lufkin

According to a release from the City of Lufkin, part of South Angelina Street from Denman Avenue to Pershing Avenue, “between Boys & Girls Club and the former Lufkin Industries site” will be closed due to preparation South Angelina Street Reconstruction Project from Nov. 20-22 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Traffic will be rerouted to Pershing Avenue and South Raguet Street, officials said. The Pineywoods Community Academy (PCA) will reportedly not be affected during that closure as they will be out for Thanksgiving break.

Once students return to school, “PCA student drop off and pick up will be rerouted with parents approaching from the Kurth Memorial Library side of the campus on South Raguet Street. Parents will then exit the drop-off and pick-up lines through the high school parking lot onto South First Street,” according to the city.

There will reportedly be a drop-off/pick-up zone behind the high school that will be accessible from South First Street.

The reconstruction project is expected to be completed late spring or early summer of 2024.