Accident with 18-wheeler in Nacogdoches leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized including child

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- First responders are at the scene of a major accident involving an 18-wheeler and a white sports utility vehicle that left at least one person dead.

Initial information shows that the 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on NW Stallings Drive when it struck the white vehicle that was attempting to make a U-turn.

There were three adults and one child in the white vehicle. One of the passengers has died, while the other two adults and child were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, all northbound traffic on the road is being rerouted and the southbound traffic is down to one lane. They ask that people avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The Traffic Division is on scene conducting and investigation and collecting evidence, and TxDOT is on the scene assisting with traffic.

More information will be released when it becomes available, said police.