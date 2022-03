LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A street was closed in Lufkin due to a gas leak.

Traffic cannot run through Pershing Avenue from Gaslight Boulevard to Whistle Hollow Drive due to the leak.

Centerpoint has been told about the issue and they are on their way. Officials believe it will take several hours for the line to be repaired.

Residents who have their homes on Mistywood Circle are being allowed to walk to their homes but not vehicles. However, people can get to Whistle Hollow in their car.