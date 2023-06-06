TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A portion of the South Tyler Trail system will be closed for almost two weeks this June.

The trail segment between Rieck Road and South Donnybrook Avenue will be closed for tree maintenance and cleanup from June 12 through June 23. Out of concern for public safety, that part of the trail will not be accessible to the public during that time.

The South Tyler Trail is four miles of looped concrete trail. All city trails are open daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information on Tyler trails, visit their website.