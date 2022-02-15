MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Due to low pressure from a 10″ water main break, residents on certain streets in Marshall are now under a boil water notice. The boil water notice is in effect for residents on East Avenue, Grove Street and Decatur Street.

The city of Marshall experienced a 10″ water main break on Monday at 9 p.m. in the 500 block of East Avenue. Crews were able to isolate the water main so that repairs could begin on Tuesday. The distribution crew was able to remove and replace a 13′ section of the 10″ water main and water was restored to affected customers at 11:15 a.m.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

To make sure that all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water and human consumption.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact James McClendon at 903-935-4488.