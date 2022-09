RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County officials announced Tuesday morning that a boil water advisory is in effect. This advisory covers customers of the Dirgin Water Supply who live on FM 2658 north of Martin Lake and on Highway 43.

Rusk County did not say how long they expect some residents will have to boil their water.

