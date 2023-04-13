SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Overton woman is dead after a vehicle she was riding in crashed into a tree, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Per a DPS preliminary report, 50-year-old Velva V. Arnold was riding in a 2019 Nissan Sentra west on FM 850, roughly five miles east of Tyler on April 7 at 12:15 p.m. DPS said that the vehicle “drifted off the roadway” and collided into a tree on the front side.

DPS stated that Arnold was taken to UT Health in Tyler and pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m. and the driver was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.