HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured.

The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another vehicle that was towing a loaded car hauler, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

A helicopter had to land in the middle of I-20 to take the person who was injured to the hospital. A part of I-20 was closed for some time while officials responded to the crash.