Passing the torch: Green Acres Baptist Church says goodbye to head pastor Dr. David Dykes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After 30 years of preaching, the Green Acres Baptist Church congregation said goodbye to their beloved pastor.

Former Senior Pastor David O. Dykes, photo courtesy of Green Acres Baptist Church

On Sunday, head Pastor David Dykes passed the torch on to Pastor Michael Gossett who will become the new leader of the church.

The Senior Pastor announced he would be retiring in February.

“I feel like I’ve heard his sermons for longer than I’ve been coming here because he’s just like affected the whole city,” said Courtney Collum, a member in the church for 5 years.

Church members gathered to honor the man who helped strengthen their relationship with God.

At the service, the congregation prayed over him and watched a video about Dr. Dykes’ years as a pastor.

Dykes said that he still plans to be actively involved with Green Acres Baptist Church and was given a key to his new office.

Church members said Pastor Dykes has helped make Green Acres Baptist Church what it is today with more than 17,800 members.

“I’ve always loved Pastor David’s messages because I’ve always heard the Lord speak through him and so he’s what I would call anointed,” said Collum.

While many were sad about the news, people said they were grateful for Pastor Dykes and know that God has a plan for their church.

“We’re definitely gonna miss him, so but I’m excited for the new pastor too so, it’s all a God thing and it’s beautifully synchronized by him.” added Collum.

Pastor Michael Gossett, courtesy of Green Acres Baptist Church

Pastor Gossett became a teaching pastor for Green Acres Baptist Church in 2019.

Many church goers have accepted the change and are looking forward to seeing what’s next.

“I feel like it’s literally a representation of paul passing the baton off to Timothy like idk how else to describe it so good,” said Deidre Oliver, a member of the church since 2009.

The service ended with the congregation thanking Pastor Dykes with several standing ovations.