TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rose Heights Church will always cherish their 37 years with lead pastor Doug Anderson, who will now pass the title to someone new. In January, he announced he is retiring from the position.

“Church. It has been a joy and a privilege to serve you. I love you so much and I thank you with all of my heart,” said Anderson.

Church members gathered for a special service held as a big thank you to the lead pastor, full of singing, praising and memory sharing.

“Emotional day for so many because he has ministered to so many of us in different stages of life, so a lot of love and support for him today,” said main campus pastor Allen Townsend.

All who know and love the pastor came to the service, including newly elected congressman Nathaniel Moran, who came up on stage to present an award to Pastor Doug and his wife.

“In recognition of their persevering efforts to follow the teachings and admonitions of Jesus Christ, I present to you this flag and certificate. Congratulations Doug and Gina,” said Moran on stage.

The lives he touched said they will never forget the spiritual guidance he’s given them.

“We really wanted to honor him today because he’s meant so much to us as a church and as a church family,” added Townsend.

The church will vote for the next lead pastor next week.