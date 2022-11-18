TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People Attempting To Help (PATH) is having their Coats for Kids distribution day on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.

This is the first year that PATH is having the event in person since 2020. According to PATH, parents will be able to have their kids try on different coats to find which one is best for them out of the 900 new and gently used coats.

“Coats For Kids is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Andrea Wilson, Executive Director, “and with the current economic challenges that our families are facing with rising costs, we worked even harder this year to make sure that any child in need will have a warm coat this winter. There’s no greater feeling that seeing the smile of a child who just received a new coat, and appreciative family members who are relieved to not make a choice between buying a coat or groceries.”

Parents can walk-in starting at 10:30 a.m. and must have a valid ID for themselves and their child like a birth certificate, social security card, school ID or report card.

Coats for Kids is funded by the support of hundreds of local residents and businesses. To find out how to get involved with the next Coats for Kids drive call 903-617-2825, email leslie_watson@pathhelps.org or visit www.pathhelps.org/coatsforkids.