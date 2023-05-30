TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every summer, PATH partners with local businesses, congregations, civic groups and individuals to make sure people stay cool during the hot summer months by distributing fans through their Choice Food Pantry.

“Heat is the number 1 weather-related killer, especially for seniors, children and the medically fragile. The current economy forces low-income families to choose between rent, food and utilities. Fans are an inexpensive way to stay cool, costing about 10 cents a day to run,” PATH said in a press release.

Starting June 1, $22 fans will be available to purchase at Home Depot and PATH said you can leave it behind and they’ll do the rest of the work for you. You can also purchase fans at any local store and drop them off at PATH during their business hours which are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information about PATH and how you can donate, visit their website.