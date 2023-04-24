TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Online rent assistance is being offered for families facing homelessness who qualify through PATH, starting in May. Path helps with rent for families and people that are facing homelessness because they’ve been given an eviction notice.

As funding allows, they can help with one month of rent every two years.

To qualify you must have had an unexpected situation occur that caused you to not be able to pay your rent but have a plan to pay it next month.

“We believe that we’ll be more respectful of folks time if we open it up to a rent assistance online similar to how we did during COVID; Texas rent relief was online and so it’s going to be process very similar to that through our website,” said Andrea Wilson, executive director at PATH.

Wilson added they don’t have more money to help with rent assistance but the agency is just trying to operate in a different way.