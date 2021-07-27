Patrick Mahomes is now a part-owner of a second Kansas City sports team

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 1: NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman during a game between the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on April 1, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – NFL superstar and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes plays for a football team, but he can now say he owns a fútbol team.

Sporting KC, the Major League Soccer club for Kansas City, announced on Tuesday that Mahomes has joined the ownership group that runs the franchise.

In late December, his fiancée Brittany Matthews became a co-owner of the Kansas City National Women Soccer League’s team. Matthews has dated Mahomes since they went to Whitehouse High School and have already welcomed their first child. They are also engaged to be married.

Matthews also was a star soccer player at UT Tyler and still holds multiple records.

The announcement comes just one day before the one-year anniversary of Mahomes becoming a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. Mahomes grew up around baseball as his dad bounced around the majors, playing for six teams over his 11-year career. This included a one-year stint with the Texas Rangers in 2001.