WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – East Texas native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named one of the most influential people of 2023 by TIME.

The full list was announced Thursday morning, with Mahomes named in its Titans section along with other influential Texans like Beyoncé.

“Patrick is setting new bars,” Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning wrote to TIME about Mahomes. “He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team.”

Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP award in February.

Before his rise to NFL fame, Mahomes was a star on East Texas football fields playing for Whitehouse High School. Gilmer Head Coach Alan Mitzel said he knew back then that something was different about Mahomes.

“He’s a superstar, no matter where he goes, and to know that here he is from East Texas, and we scrimmaged against him a few years ago when he was a junior and senior, it’s pretty neat to go oh yeah we were on the field that guy you know that’s pretty awesome,” said Metzel.

The day of Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win, Feb. 12, has since been named Patrick Mahomes Day in Whitehouse.

At the time of the declaration, Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said it is a great opportunity for fans to come together and cheer on someone raised in their own community.