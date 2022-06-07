KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened his first Whataburger restaurant on Tuesday.

The East Texas native is celebrating this new achievement. The business is at 10780 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, said Fox 4.

“As part of KMO Burger, I am excited our team is opening our first location in Kansas City,” Mahomes told Fox 4. “It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

The restaurant’s lobby will serve customers from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the drive-thru will be open 24/7.

There will be a unique mural at the location with Mahomes’ jersey and a “#15” plaque. This is the first Whataburger that was created through the KMO Burger investment company with Mahomes.