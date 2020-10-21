Patrick Mahomes to be a #GirlDad

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KETK) – East Texas native and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes made a big announcement Wednesday: He is going to be a #GirlDad.

Mahomes and his fiancé Britney Matthews announced earlier in September that they were expecting their first child. They then told the world Wednesday that they were expecting a girl.

The NFL star is continuing to have a solid 2020. After winning the Super Bowl back in February, the first for Kansas City in 50 years, he signed the largest professional sports contract in history.

The contract was a ten-year extension worth $450 million, locking him in for the Chiefs until 2032.

The hashtag #GirlDad went viral following the death of NBA Hall-of-Famer Kobe Bryant back in January. Bryant was famous for being proud to have all daughters and said he loved being “a girl dad.”

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed along with several others in a helicopter crash on their way to a basketball game. His wife Vannesa has sued the LA County Sheriff’s Office over deputies taking pictures with her husband’s body.