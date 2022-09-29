TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is opening a service center in Tyler and hiring immediately.

“Because we put God fist at Patriot Mobile we have been blessed with the doubling of our business in each of the past three years,” CEO Glenn Story said. “Tyler is just the place to add staff given the quality of people and their alignment with our Christian conservative values.”

Available positions and job descriptions can be found on their website and those who would like to apply are asked to sent their resume to careers@patriotmobile.com

“All of our employees are in the United States and we are committed to providing American jobs to American patriots,” President of Public Affairs Leigh Wambsganss said. “We are looking for conservatives who want to work for a company that aligns with their values.”

Patriot Mobile said they donate a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that fight for First Amendment Religious Freedom of Speech, Second Amendment Rights, sanctity of life, the need of veterans and first responders. The company is headquartered in Grapevine.