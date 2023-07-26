TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Pawchella will be held on Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fun Forest Pool located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd in Tyler.

The event is an opportunity for dogs of all sizes to cool off from the summer heat. Admission is free, and there will be a best dressed competition for the dog’s summer swimwear where participants will be able to compete for prizes.

According to Tyler Parks and Recreation, “all dogs must have current vaccination and proof will be required to enter. No aggressive dogs allowed and all dogs must be on leashes while entering or leaving the facility.”

Pawchella Event Rules

Pawchella is for dogs and is not open swim for humans.

All guests must have completed an attendee agreement and waiver before entering.

All dogs must have proof of rabies vaccination in the form of rabies tag or certificate.

No dogs under the age of six months, and no female dogs in heat allowed.

All dogs MUST be friendly – no aggressive dogs allowed. Owners are to tend to their dog(s) and are responsible for them. City of Tyler Parks and Recreation has the right to remove any dog or owner.

Dogs may not go on slide.

Dog life jackets are allowed.

All dogs must be on leashes when entering or leaving the facility.

Children under 12 must be closely supervised by an adult.

Keep the facility clean by throwing away all trash and animal waste. Trash containers and waste bags will be provided.

If you would like to register, you can visit the registration page here. For more information about the event, call (903) 531-1370.