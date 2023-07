PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue participated in several 4th of July parade celebrations across East Texas this weekend.

PSFR volunteers participated in the following parades:

Bushwacker

PSFR raised over $5000 for needed equipment from the Bushwacker Parade.

Enchanted Isle

Enchanted Oaks

Timber Bay

Woodcanyon Waters and Deer Island