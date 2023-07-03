PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a fatal drowning in the Woodcanyon Waters subdivision around 5:31 p.m. on Saturday.

PSFR said as they responded to an alert of a drowning, CPR was in progress and District 8 Fire’s boat was requested to assist. According to a press release, several residents, guests, retired firefighters and a doctor attempted CPR before the person died.