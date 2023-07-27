EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) — Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a grass and woods fire off of County Road 2813 around 1:42 p.m. on Thursday.
PSFR Brush 1, Brush 2 and Tanker 1 were all on the scene for several hours assisting Eustace Fire Department in responding to the 14-acre fire, according to PSFR.
The following agencies were all on the scene:
- Payne Springs Fire Rescue
- Eustace Fire
- Gun Barrel City Fire
- Caney City Fire
- Log Cabin Fire
- N19 Fire
- Malakoff Fire
- UT Health EMS
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office
PSFR said the cause of the fire is still unknown.