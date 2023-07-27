EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) — Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a grass and woods fire off of County Road 2813 around 1:42 p.m. on Thursday.

PSFR Brush 1, Brush 2 and Tanker 1 were all on the scene for several hours assisting Eustace Fire Department in responding to the 14-acre fire, according to PSFR.

Photos courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

The following agencies were all on the scene:

Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Eustace Fire

Gun Barrel City Fire

Caney City Fire

Log Cabin Fire

N19 Fire

Malakoff Fire

UT Health EMS

Texas A&M Forest Service

Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office

PSFR said the cause of the fire is still unknown.