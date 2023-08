PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a grass fire on Clear Creek Road around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Officials said that they had to request mutual aid from other fire departments because of the current conditions outside. Brush 1, Brush 2 and Tanker 1 managed to contain the fire so quickly that their mutual aid request was cancelled.

