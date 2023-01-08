PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the Carolynn Estates area near Cedar Creek Lake at 5:11 a.m. on Sunday Jan. 8.

According to authorities, PSFR responded to a call about a chimney fire but arrived to find that they need more resources to deal with the fire. An additional PSFR fire crew arrived at the scene and helped take down the fire while another crew entered the attic to check for more fire.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

The fire was eventually contained to an outside covered deck area, officials said.

PSFR said they were assisted by, Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Eustace Fire Department, Caney City Fire Department, Log Cabin Fire Department and UT Health EMS.