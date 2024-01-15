PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a fire at a lake house in the Indian Harbor area around 5:56 p.m. on Sunday.

According to PSFR, Chief 1 arrived on the scene and found a fire burning through the roof and an occupant reported that four pets were trapped inside the home. Officials said that the size of the home and nearby buildings exposed meant that they had to call for assistance.

PSFR Engine 3, 4 and 2 arrived and officials said went to work on protecting the exposed buildings, knocking down the burning exterior and chimney and attacking through the front door.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Inside the home crews encountered heavy fire conditions and got a good knock down on the fire before splitting up to perform a search of the home, according to PSFR. Firefighters were able to recover all four pets but one cat didn’t make it, two dogs and another pet reportedly survived.

PSFR treated the animals with oxygen on the scene and they’re being taken to be treated by a veterinarian, according to a post from PSFR. No other injuries were reported from the fire.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Eustace Fire Department, Mabank Fire Department, Log Cabin Fire Department, Caney City Fire Department and Malakoff Fire Department all assisted PSFR on the scene.