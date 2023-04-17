PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue saved a cat from a tree on Pierce Drive at 8:27 a.m. on Monday.

PSFR’s Engine 1 responded and officials said the crew was able to retrieve the cat.

According to authorities, the cat was excited to get down and eat some food.

“We hope this cat didn’t get the idea from the recent cat that was rescued who got a lot of attention on social media and even made the news. We need to watch out for those feline social media influencers.” Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Last week PSFR responded to a similar case where a cat had been stuck up a tree for several days.