PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a report of a kitten stuck in a tree in the Bonanza Beach subdivision around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

“These social media attention needing cats keep getting younger!” Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Officials said that C1 and Engine 1 responded responded to the scene and the kitten was taken from the tree and given back to its owners.