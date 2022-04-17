PAYNE SPRING, Texas (KETK) — Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Sunday at 3:21 p.m. in the Bushwacker subdivision, officials say.

Upon arrival, PSFR said they found heavy fire showing in a third of the structure. Fire officials say that an “interior attack” was made to put out the fire. Gun Barrel City, Eustace and Malakoff fire departments assisted on the scene.

A passerby called in the fire and assisted in the rescue by getting the resident out of the house and into safety, according to PSFR. Authorities say that EMS transported the resident with minor injuries.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the resident. TVEC also responded to secure power to the structure. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters.