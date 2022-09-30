TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police released a statement detailing the arrest of a young man after he allegedly tried to evade them, first by speeding away, then running away after crashing and flipping the vehicle he was driving.

According to Officer Austin Butts of the Texarkana Police, he spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving on West 4th Street Wednesday afternoon and immediately recognized it as the one that was stolen in Texarkana, Arkansas earlier in the day.

Butts reportedly turned on his emergency lights and the driver pulled over as if he was going to stop. However, according to Butts, he sped away at a high rate of speed as Butts pulled up behind him and was putting his patrol car into park.

Officials said the truck blew across Lake Drive without slowing down and had only gotten about two more blocks before Butts reported seeing a large cloud of dust ahead of him. Butts said he found the truck upside down in a ditch near West 5th and Bowie Street with 25-year-old suspect, Alfonso Taylor, struggling to climb out of the driver’s window.

Once Taylor got out of the truck, Butts said Taylor “did not hang around.” Taylor reportedly took off running, jumped a couple of fences and ran through some back yards with Butts and Officer Jonathan Price right behind him.

The officers said Taylor seemed to be getting tired and eventually fell to the ground a couple of times. They said the last time he tried to get up, they were able to deploy their JPX and the pepper spray got Taylor in the face.

Taylor was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle, and possession of marijuana. His bond for all the charges was set at $72,000.