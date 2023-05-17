TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville held its Peace Officer Memorial Service Wednesday morning.

“Never want them to be forgotten, they’re the reason that we’re here,” said Corporal Amanda Bragg, community engagement, Jacksonville Police Department.

4 fallen officers and their families were honored. The Jacksonville Police Department says they will never forget those that have sacrificed their lives.

“Our house is their house and each time they want to come and sit to feel closer to their loved one, that’s what we want them to be able to do,” Corporal Bragg.

Over in Tyler, 15 fallen officers were recognized.

“It’s an annual event to honor all those that have given the ultimate sacrifice, not only honor in their sacrifice but their family’s sacrifice as well. They continue to sacrifice today,” said Sheriff Larry Smith, Smith County.

A member of each department that had lost someone along with family members placed white roses in a wreath.

“It’s hard on families, you know, and officers, they lay their lives on the line every day, and I don’t think people really understand or appreciate what officers do on a daily basis until we lose one of them,” said Constable Josh Joplin, Smith County Precinct 4.

Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin has walked with the wife of a fallen constable for the last 7 years.

“It’s an honor for me to be able to walk Lisa through this memorial every year,” said Constable Joplin.

The last to be recognized was Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Busto and Sheriff Larry Smith said it was hard to hear his name called.

“It hit home, it really does, it brings everything back to life, just like it happened last night,” said Smith.

A gun salute followed the ceremony to remember the men and women in blue.