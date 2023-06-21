TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Peaches are a summertime staple and are usually found during the summer.

“So now through mid-July is actually prime time for the next six, eight weeks,” said Larry Stein, Extension Horticulturist, Texas A&M Agrilife.

Last summer peaches had a late start due to the heat and drought but once they started growing their crop was big. Fast forward to now and peaches aren’t looking so good.

“There’s not a huge crop in Texas because of the lack of chill, but there are good quality peaches out there,” said Stein.

According to Larry Stein with Texas A&M AgriLife East Texas, peaches need about 900 hours of chill to grow.

“Some places didn’t get quite enough and so when you don’t get quite enough, the trees struggle, struggle to leaf out, also, the blooms are sparse and weak and may not set,” said Stein.

This leaves local farmers with nothing to supply farmers’ markets and sellers.

“We’re seeing that they’re only able to set up in theirs, they have a limited amount, they have a lot of crops that are damaged, so they’re having to toss a lot of produce as well,” said Lacy McHenry, owner, Bluebird Farmstand.

Places like Bluebird Farmstand have to travel hours out of the way just to find peaches to sell.

“I have to drive all the way over there to push, to pick up bushels, to bring them over here to Tyler because there’s no other options here but we would like to have fresh peaches from local farmers so that’s what we’ve got to do to get them here,” said McHenry.

McHenry says the lack of supply is causing her to increase her prices just to try and make even.

“We don’t make a ton of profit because of the gas mileage having to go there, but it’s just something we like to do to be able to provide that here because there’s no other options,” said McHenry.

Both Stein and Mchenry ask for you to be patient with farmers as they deal with the damages left by the weather.