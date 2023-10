TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian and auto crash on Tuesday at around 8:20 p.m.

According to a release, “a semi-truck was reportedly northbound on Loop 323, when it struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.”

Allegedly, the pedestrian was not at a crosswalk or intersection when hit. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was alert and awake.