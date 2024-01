NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck on SH 8 on New Year’s Eve in Bowie County.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, a 2023 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound around 10 p.m. and “struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway.”

The pedestrian, who was identified as 44-year-old Alisha Parker, of New Boston, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not reported to have been injured.

The crash remains under investigation.