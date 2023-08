GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after reportedly getting hit by a car half a mile south of Longview.

According to a preliminary crash report from DPS, a 2016 Nissan Altima was going northbound on FM 2087 on Monday around 9:53 p.m. DPS said that 46-year-old Shon C. Bell of Longview was walking south on the fog line when he was hit by the front right side of the Altima.

Bell died at the scene and no injuries were reported by either person in the vehicle.