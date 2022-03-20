NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A woman is dead in Nacogdoches after she was struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning.

Nacogdoches police responded to the scene at approximately 1:43 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Woden Road. The officers that responded found that a white Chevy truck had struck the pedestrian.

The victim was identified as Katina Menefee, 49, of Nacogdoches and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was walking northbound in the northbound lane when the truck that was also traveling northbound struck her.

Police said that further information will be released as it becomes available.