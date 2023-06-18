TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department confirmed that a woman who was in a single-vehicle crash on Loop 323 was hit by another vehicle while walking down the loop on Saturday.

Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said that officers received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle near West Shaw Street and Loop 323 around 9 p.m. on Saturday. According to authorities, the woman had been in a crash and was walking north on the loop when she was hit.

After she was hit the vehicle did stop at the scene and officials said she was taken to a local hospital but her condition is not known at this time.