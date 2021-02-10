Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials say that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in in Tyler Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at the intersection of N. Beckham Avenue and E. Oakwood Street. The pedestrian was transported to UT Health Tyler in critical condition.
The roadway has been cleared and all personnel have left the scene.
KETK will keep you updated as the story develops.
