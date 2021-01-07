Pedestrian killed after being hit by car while crossing the street

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead in Nacogdoches after being hit by a car while crossing the street late Wednesday night.

Local police say that the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Street.

Police revealed that a Silver Toyota Prius was driving north when it struck the pedestrian crossing the road. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of their family. The driver of the Prius was not injured in the accident.

It is unclear if any criminal charges will be filed.