JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A person has died after being struck by a car in the 900 block of South Bolton in Jacksonville.

According to police, an investigation at the scene determined that a car had pulled over to the side of the road Friday morning and the driver left their car. Officials said the driver walked into the roadway “as if they were looking for something lying in the road.”

A car traveling north struck them, and officials said the car and its driver immediately stopped and remained on the scene while emergency crews arrived.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and officials with Jacksonville Police said the driver of the car that struck them “has no indications of impairment and is cooperating with investigators.”