Pedestrian killed crossing the street in Nacogdoches, 2nd fatal pedestrian crash this week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed crossing the street in Nacogdoches early Wednesday morning.

A preliminary DPS report states that at 5:20 a.m., 68-year-old Mardella Nooner, a Nacogdoches native, was crossing the intersection of U.S. HWY 259 and CR 104.

Nooner was hit by a 2012 Nissan SUV driven by 38-year-old Sharita Bailey, a Hallsville native. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the second time this week that a pedestrian was killed crossing a Nacogdoches road. 67-year-old Eddie Simmons was hit by a truck while crossing North Street Monday night.

Bailey was not injured in the crash, The case remains under investigation.

