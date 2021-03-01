Man dies after being hit by car in Jacksonville; driver flees scene

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville police are looking for the driver of a black or blue Dodge Charger that hit and killed man Sunday night.

Regelio H. Martinez, 64, was killed about 10:30 p.m. when he was crossing in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street (Highway 69), said information from the police department.

“The driver of the Charger stopped for short period of time, but then fled south on Jackson Street. The Dodge Charger sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle and will be missing a side mirror,” said information released by the police department.

A police officer was originally flagged down by a motorist who reported the accident had just happened. The officer came to the aid of Martinez, who died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the Dodge Charger or other information pertaining to this incident should contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone involved in this incident. People can remain anonymous

and report information to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 903-586-STOP (7867).