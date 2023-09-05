LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a pedestrian crash Monday night on Loop 287 at Denman Avenue overpass in Lufkin.

According to police, the woman was attempting to cross the road just before the overpass around 9:10 p.m., and walked into the path of a southbound pickup truck.

“The driver of the truck told officers he did not see the woman,” officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck did not report any injuries.

“Please keep the woman’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” officials said.