NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — DPS is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a 41-year-old man on Wednesday on U.S. Highway 259 about one and a half miles south of Central Heights.

Preliminary investigation shows that at about 11:15 p.m., a 2018 Toyota Yaris was traveling south in the outside lane and a pedestrian was walking south in the outside lane and was struck by the Toyota, according to DPS.

The pedestrian was identified as Jimmy Williams, 41, from Nacogdoches, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as April Gann, 44, from Nacogdoches, who was not injured during the crash, according to DPS.

The crash remains under investigation, DPS says that no additional information is available at this time.